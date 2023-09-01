Major Roads to be Closed for Climate Summit in Nairobi

A section of key roads in Nairobi will be closed from Monday to Wednesday next week during the Africa Climate Summit (ACS).

The event kicks off from 4-6 September, 2023 and president William Ruto will open the global conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) which brings together over 30,000 leaders and investors from Africa and beyond.

Nairobi regional police commander Adamson Bungei said they have mobilized dozens of security officials to ensure smooth running of the event.

He warned there would be disruption of traffic flow on major roads and highways before, during and after the summit.

“We urge for cooperation from the road users as we plan to ensure a successful event. We have mobilized enough personnel to ensure it is smooth,” he said.

The roads to be affected include Harambee Avenue from Parliament Roundabout to Taifa Road Junction, Taifa Road from Harambee Avenue Junction to City Hall Way Junction, City Hallway Junction from Holy Family Basilica Roundabout to Taifa Road Junction, and Parliament Road from Harambee Avenue Roundabout to the City Hallway Roundabout.

The temporary closure will take effect from 2:00 a.m. on Monday, September 4, until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6 officials said.

Police warned of traffic congestion on several other main roads due to the prioritized accommodation arrangements for the international delegates.

At least 17 Heads of State and Government, including the UN Secretary-General António Guterres are among high-ranking dignitaries who have confirmed attendance.

The conference has created a huge business opportunity for hotels, with 58 designated to accommodate VIPs, delegates, and participants.

This will see movements on the said routes, officials said.

A majority of the hotels are situated along key routes such as Mombasa Road, Waiyaki Way, and Limuru Road. This may also affect traffic on the mentioned roads.

Some delegates will be hosted in hotels along Thika Road and Ngong Road with these two busy roads also mapped for temporary traffic hitches.

Parking spaces earmarked for the function are; The Sunken parking near KenyaRe, Supreme Court, Holy Family Basilica, and Charter Hall. All these will be closed for public use according to security planners.

Public transport will also be affected by the disruptions.

Bungei advised motorists to plan accordingly.

“You are urged to adhere to the advisories issued by the police to avoid traffic congestion during the summit dates. Plan your schedules accordingly,” he said.

At least 4,000 officers have been mobilized to ensure the safety of delegates and dignitaries attending the Africa Climate Summit.

The forum, co-hosted by the Kenya government and the African Union Commission, is aimed at accelerating climate action solutions in Africa.

