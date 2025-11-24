Makueni CEC Nzilani died of cardiac tamponade, autopsy says 

Makueni County Executive Committee Member for Trade, Marketing, Industry, Culture and Tourism, Sonia Nzilani died of cardiac tamponade, an autopsy shows.

The postmortem was conducted on Monday in Makindu.

Family doctor Ancient Kituku, who was present during the examination, revealed that Nzilani’s heart “burst and leaked a lot of blood,” resulting in pressure around the heart that ultimately caused her death.

Cardiac tamponade occurs when blood or fluid builds up in the pericardium, preventing the heart from pumping effectively.

Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr., who received the postmortem alongside family members and investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), said the results had helped answer many of the troubling questions raised since Nzilani’s sudden collapse.

“It was a sudden death, and we had a number of questions that we wanted answered,” Mutula said.

“She had a mark on the head, which raised suspicions. On her face, you could see she was pale, like someone without enough blood.”

He said doctors explained that Nzilani may have felt dizzy before collapsing, which would account for the mark on her face.

He stressed that the family had been reassured by medical experts that no foul play was involved.

“I have been receiving a lot of calls from all over, and I am happy that we now have answers,” he added.

“The family now has consolation that there was no foul play.”

Mutula disclosed that Nzilani had been living with an underlying heart condition for more than a decade.

“It was something she has been suffering from for the last 12 years,” he said.

The news of her death drew tributes from across the country, including from President William Ruto, who praised her dedication to public service and environmental stewardship.

“Her commitment to public service and her passion for environmental conservation touched countless lives,” President Ruto said in a condolence message. “May her legacy encourage us all to work together for a greener and more prosperous future for Makueni and the nation.”

Nzilani, who had risen to national attention earlier in the year over controversial remarks about crocodile attacks and menstruation, comments she later apologised for.

She took office as CECM for Trade, Marketing, Industry, Culture, and Tourism in February 2024, after previously serving as county minister for Lands, Urban Planning and Development, Environment and Climate Change.