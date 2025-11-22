Makueni Trade executive Sonia Nzilani found dead in her Makindu home

Makueni Makueni Trade executive Sonia Nzilani is dead.

Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr confirmed the death.

She was found dead in her home in Makindu, police said.

Nzilani passed away on Saturday November 22, 2025, on the same day she was to lead community events, including an environmental awareness initiative.

Her body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy, police said.

Her unexpected death has left friends, colleagues, and the wider community heartbroken, with tributes pouring in the social media and other platforms.

Nzilani served as the County Executive Committee Member (CEC) in the Department of Trade, Marketing, Industry, Culture and Tourism, before her death.

News of her death spread widely online, with friends and colleagues expressing their shock and heartbreak at her sudden passing

The day before, Nzilani had shared a poster for an event at Kilumilo Primary School in Mtito Andei, scheduled for the same Saturday she passed away.

Governor Mutula further remembered the late Nzilani as an accomplished environmentalist and a passionate advocate for tree growing, “earning from the public the affectionate nickname

‘Syomiti’ for her unwavering commitment to environmental conservation.”

The county government said it would provide further updates as they arise and appealed to the public to respect the family’s privacy during the mourning period.

She gained nationwide attention after she came under fire for making controversial remarks that linked a girl’s death to her menstrual cycle, the remarks which caused her temporary suspension from the office.

She had been, early this year been suspended for 45 days after she claimed menstruating women attract crocodiles.

Her remarks at the funeral of a 17-year-old crocodile attack victim sparked public outrage.

The county distanced itself, calling her views personal and unfounded.

Experts dismissed the claim as scientifically baseless Dr. Nzilani had since apologized.