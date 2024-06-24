South Africa’s Malema Supports Kenyan Protests, Criticizes IMF and World Bank

Julius Malema, the outspoken leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has voiced his support for the protests in Kenya against the Finance Bill 2024.

In a statement on Monday, Malema emphasized the necessity for Kenya to push back against the influence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which he claims were behind the drafting of the Bill.

Malema declared that his party “stands in solidarity with the people of Kenya,” condemning the Bill’s proposals as “exploitative.”

“The Finance Bill, which aims to raise $2.7 billion in additional taxes, will undoubtedly raise the cost of living and production, further burdening the people of Kenya, who like us, are already living under dire economic conditions,” he said.

While President William Ruto’s administration has promoted the Bill’s potential long-term benefits, Malema contends that Kenya should sever ties with the IMF and the World Bank, citing their history of “undermining the sovereignty of developing countries.”

“The IMF and World Bank have a notorious history of treating African economies like lab rats for neoliberal templates,” he said.

Malema also urged the police to respect and protect the protesters’ right to conduct peaceful demonstrations.

“The use of tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets against citizens exercising their right to protest is unacceptable. We urge the government to stand down the police and respect the people’s right to peaceful assembly. All those who have been arrested should be released immediately,” he said.

MPs will on Tuesday vote for or against the Bill.