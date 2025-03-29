Mama Lucy Hospital Enhances Services After Upgrades

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has made significant strides in healthcare provision with a series of upgrades aimed at enhancing patient care and service delivery. Among the key advancements is the establishment of six Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) beds and eight Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) beds, providing critical care for newborns and young children.

The hospital has also introduced a 14-bed renal unit to cater to the growing number of patients requiring dialysis services.

Speaking during an inspection of the ongoing developments, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare services.

“There is an increasing demand for our services, and it is our responsibility to ensure that we provide the necessary facilities. I am here to assess the progress, and I am pleased with what has been achieved,” he stated.

Sakaja emphasized that this specialized facility will enhance dialysis treatment to the needy patients.

“Other major improvements include six modern operating theaters to enhance surgical services, an expanded Accident and Emergency Unit for better handling of critical cases, and a Smart Blood Bank to ensure life-saving transfusions are readily available,” Sakaja confirmed.

In addition, the hospital has installed a state-of-the-art Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine, improving diagnostic capabilities for a wide range of medical conditions. Suzanne Silantoi, Nairobi County Executive for Health and Nutrition, highlighted the prioritization of maternal and child healthcare, noting the launch of a new Mother and Child Health (MCH) Clinic.

“The clinic will provide essential services such as family planning, cancer screening, growth monitoring, and nutrition support,” she explained.

To further enhance efficiency, Mama Lucy Hospital has introduced a Customer Care Centre and a Telephone Exchange Unit, improving communication between patients, families, and healthcare providers.

The hospital has also taken steps towards environmental sustainability with the installation of a shredder and a waste microwave sterilizer for better medical waste management.

Sakaja reaffirmed that these upgrades are part of a larger plan to improve healthcare services across Nairobi.

He also affirmed ongoing efforts to complete a new 400-bed wing at Mutuini County Hospital, further expanding healthcare capacity in the county.

Serving thousands of residents in Nairobi and beyond, the hospital has introduced cutting-edge medical facilities and infrastructure improvements to address the growing demand for quality healthcare.

The hospital has been facing challenges including lack of financial support in key areas.