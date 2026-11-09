Man, 46, strangled to death during fight in Murang’a, suspect rescued from mob

A 46-year-old man was killed following a physical altercation with another man in Gatanga Sub-County, Murang’a County.

The deceased, identified as Peter Njuguna Kariuki, reportedly died after being strangled during a confrontation with a man aged approximately 30.

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at around 6.50pm after the two men engaged in a heated disagreement that escalated into a fight.

During the confrontation, the assailant allegedly strangled Kariuki, leaving him critically injured.

The victim was rushed to Everest Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers from Gatura Police Post rushed to the scene and rescued the suspect from an angry crowd that had turned against him and was threatening to lynch him.

Police later reinforced the team and secured the suspect, who was transferred to Kirwara Police Station, where he is being held in custody.

Crime Scene Investigation personnel from Murang’a visited, processed and documented the scene.

The deceased’s body was subsequently moved to Kirwara Level 4 Hospital mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem examination.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing are ongoing.

And a 47-year-old man died after allegedly being assaulted by his friend following a disagreement at his house in Githogondo area, Mwea East Sub-County, Kirinyaga County.

The deceased, identified as Dedan Kariuki Macharia, reportedly sustained serious head injuries during the altercation on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at around 10pm.

Kariuki had been in the company of a friend who had escorted him to his residence.

While at the house, the two reportedly disagreed, leading to a confrontation that escalated into a physical fight.

During the altercation, the assailant allegedly struck Kariuki on the head with a blunt object, leaving him seriously injured.

The victim was rushed to Thiba Health Centre before being referred to Kimbimbi Sub-County Hospital and later transferred to Kerugoya County Referral Hospital for further treatment.

However, his family members who visited him on Sunday morning were informed that he had succumbed to his injuries.

Police officers from Wang’uru Police Station, accompanied by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers from Mwea, visited the scene and established that there were visible bloodstains inside the house.

Witnesses told investigators that the two men had fought both outside and inside the residence.