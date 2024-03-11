Man Accused of Killing Wife in Mathira Found Dead in Thika

A man who was accused of killing his wife in Mathira, Nyeri was Monday found dead after suspected suicide in Thika, Kiambu County.

The body of Evans Kosgei was found dangling from a tree with a rope around his neck on Monday March 11.

He is suspected to have died by suicide Sunday night or Monday morning, police said.

He had been missing since March 7 when the body of his wife and mother of one was found in Mathira.

Kosgei is believed to have killed Jackline Kimaiyo in a love triangle saga.

This is after he accused her of infidelity. She was a teacher in Mathira East where her body was found while the husband was a night guard in Thika. He lived in Waitethie, about 50 kilometers from where the wife worked.

Before and after Jackline was brutally murdered, Kosgei had taken to social media to accuse her of cheating on him.

He accused Jackline of planning to dump him despite selling everything to pay her school fees at Murang’a University.

In a series of Tweets, Kosgei promised to “join” the late wife because to him, life had lost meaning.

Kosgei used his X account, to issue menacing statements directed towards his spouse, even tagging law enforcement authorities police and media outlets.

Kosgei began narrating his troubles with his wife in a series of tweets.

According to him, their relationship traces back to their high school days, characterised by a seemingly unbreakable bond that defied familial objections. However, their union was tested when two other individuals entered their lives.

This marked the end of the relationship and their lives.

Police said they are investigating both incidents of murder and suspected suicide.