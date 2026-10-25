Man arrested for spending Sh6.7 million mistakenly credited to his account

Detectives from the Banking Fraud Investigation Unit (BFIU) arrested a suspect accused of brazenly spending over Sh6.7 million that was mistakenly credited to his bank account.

The suspect, Dickson Yiaile Sitei, was apprehended on Saturday, October 24, 2026, along Lantana Road in the heart of Westlands, Nairobi.

It all unfolded on November 18, 2025, when a company was busy processing 74 electronic payments. Among these was a legitimate rent payment of Sh72,000 owed to Sitei for the company’s Suswa shop.

But an error during processing led to a monumental blunder: both the rent and a staggering Sh6,744,354 intended for another company found their way into Sitei’s bank account.

When the company sought to reclaim its funds, Sitei didn’t just acknowledge the windfall. He allegedly spent the excess cash with no remorse.

This reckless decision led to a swift investigation, culminating in the case file being forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Upon meticulous review, the ODPP instructed that Sitei be charged with the following offences: Intentional Withholding of Erroneously Delivered Payment, in contravention of Section 35 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, No. 5 of 2018, and Money Laundering, contrary to Section 3(b)(1) as read with Section 16(1)(a) of the Proceeds of Crime and Money Laundering Act, Cap 59A.

The DCI warned that money mistakenly credited to your account does not become yours simply because it is within your reach.

The law demands its return, and those who deliberately withhold and spend such funds will face the full force of the law.