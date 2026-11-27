Police arrested a suspect linked to a robbery with violence and murder incident in Homa Bay County, in which a recently graduated teacher was killed and his brother seriously injured.

The suspect was arrested during a targeted security operation conducted on Thursday, November 26, in Kakoth Village, Ramula Location, Rachuonyo East Sub-County.

According to police, the suspect attempted to flee from his house when officers arrived but was pursued and apprehended approximately one kilometer away.

A search of his house reportedly led to the recovery of assorted military regalia and a Samsung smartphone concealed in the ceiling.

The suspect is linked to a robbery with violence and murder incident reported at Othoro Police Station on November 23, 2026, at around 12.30am.

During the incident, George Simba Owane, a recently graduated teacher from Gretsa University, was allegedly murdered and his mobile phone stolen.

His brother, a teacher at Kadie Comprehensive School, was also violently attacked, sustaining serious injuries to his ear, and robbed of his mobile phone.

Police said the arrested suspect is also wanted on two warrants of arrest issued by Oyugis Law Courts in connection with robbery with violence cases after allegedly absconding court proceedings while out on bond.

During the arrest, a police officer sustained an injury to his right thumb following a scuffle after the suspect allegedly turned violent and attempted to escape.

The suspect is in police custody as investigations continue, while officers pursue another suspect believed to be involved in the murder and robbery incident.

And police in Kisii County are investigating the suspected murder of a 60-year-old man who was found dead in his bed at his home in Mwichobori Village, Kitutu Central Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Kepha Gikenyi, was discovered unresponsive by his younger brother at around 11am on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Police officers visited the scene, where they found the body bearing visible injuries on both legs, the inner thighs and around the groin.

According to an account provided by the deceased’s wife, the man had left home on November 19 to visit an undisclosed friend at Etora Shopping Centre in Ogembo Sub-County.

He reportedly returned home on November 21 at around 11am, walking with a noticeable limp and complaining of pain in his legs and back.

The wife told police that her husband also reported having been assaulted while at Etora, but did not disclose details surrounding the alleged attack.

He also reported the loss of his Oppo A6X mobile phone.

Police processed the scene as part of the investigations into the suspected murder, before moving the body to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.