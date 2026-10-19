Man arrested over wife’s murder after discharge from Ruiru hospital

Police in Kiambu County arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of killing his wife after he was discharged from Ruiru Level 4 Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for serious head injuries.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, October 18, 2026, after being discharged from the facility, where he had been admitted following an alleged suicide attempt.

According to police, the man was admitted to the hospital on October 14 at around 6:30 am after allegedly jumping from the Waki Stage footbridge and landing on the busy Thika Superhighway.

He sustained serious head injuries and was rescued by officers from Ruiru Police Station after members of the public alerted them to the incident.

The officers rushed him to the hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

Police later linked him to the suspected murder of his 40-year-old wife, Mercy Wanjiku Maina, who was allegedly stabbed several times on the same day.

Following his discharge on Sunday, officers arrested the man and placed him in custody over the alleged killing.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are ongoing as police prepare to pursue the case through the criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, police in Kiambu County launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 33-year-old mother of three whose body was found lying along a roadside near Githurai Bible College.

The deceased, identified as Yvonne Wanjiru Ndungu, was discovered unresponsive on Sunday morning, October 18, 2026, with visible injuries to her face.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 7:17 am by a local who said he was returning home from night duty when he spotted the woman lying unconscious by the roadside.

Police found the woman lying on her back, with swelling and bruises on her face and bloodstains around her eyes.

The deceased was later identified by her mother, Mary Wangari Kiringo, who told police that her daughter was a casual labourer and a mother of three.

She reportedly last saw Wanjiru at around 8 pm on Saturday, October 17, when she left home for an unknown destination.

The circumstances leading to her death remain unclear, with investigators seeking to establish where she spent the night and what happened before her body was discovered.

Crime Scene Investigation personnel processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to KU Funeral Home for preservation, pending a postmortem examination.

Police investigations into the suspected murder are ongoing.