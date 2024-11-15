Man Burns to Death After Accident Along Matuu-Thika Road

A driver died on the spot after his vehicle collided with a trailer near the Kwamajini area along the Matuu-Thika road and burst into flames.

Police said the incident happened near Sofia Market.

According to police, the driver tried to jump out of the car but was unable to escape.

He was trapped after the impact of the crash and burnt to death after the Friday morning incident.

Firefighters from Matuu responded immediately, extinguishing the flames. The driver was alone at the time of the accident.

The body of the deceased was moved to Mbaku Funeral Home pending autopsy while the wrecked vehicles were towed to Matuu Police Station for further investigation.

Police said they believe the fire was caused by the impact of the collision.

Meanwhile, a driver was killed after a lorry rolled into a ditch along the Keroka-Sotik road on Wednesday evening.

A lorry headed for Kericho direction veered off the road and hit a salon car that was being driven from the opposite direction.

The lorry later overturned into a ditch. Police said due to the impact of the accident, the driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed while being attended to.

The lorry and salon car were detained at a local police station while the body of the man was taken to the mortuary pending investigations.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise in the past months with up to 4,000 people being killed so far.

Hundreds others are nursing wounds after the accidents in the past year, police say adding a campaign to address the menace is ongoing.