Man charged over land fraud claims in Eldoret town

A businessman was arraigned on nine counts of fraud linked to prime parcels of land in Uasin Gishu County.

Hosea Kibet Ruto appeared before Chief Magistrate Dennis Mikoyan on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Prosecutors alleged Ruto forged multiple land documents, including a lease certificate, with the intent to defraud rightful owners.

Among the complainants in the case is the widow of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru, who had faced charges of witness tampering at the International Criminal Court in The Hague before his death.

Ruth Nyambura told investigators she was defrauded of her prime plot in West Indies, on the outskirts of Eldoret City.

According to the charge sheet, Ruto is accused of making documents without lawful authority, including one under Nyambura’s name for parcel number Eldoret Municipality Block 5/835, purporting it to be a valid lease signed by the Land Registrar.

He is further accused of falsifying documents under the name of Christine Kemei for parcel number Eldoret Municipality/Block 585, dated July 1, 2015.

The prosecution alleges that on October 13, 2024, Ruto presented a forged lease certificate to a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer at Eldoret Police Station, purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the Lands Registry.

The State has lined up two key witnesses, including Nyambura, who are expected to testify against Ruto when the trial begins.

Ruto, who pleaded with the court to consider his ill health in setting bail terms, told the magistrate he was undergoing treatment at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Chief Magistrate Mikoyan released Ruto on a bond of Sh500,000 or a cash bail of Sh200,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 25 before the Principal Magistrate at Eldoret Law Courts.

Cases of land fraud have been on the rise in Eldoret Town amid efforts to address the trend.