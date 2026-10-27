Man charged over Sh11.4 million fraud, money laundering

Businessman Brian Kipruto Koech has been charged with obtaining Sh11.4 million by false pretences and two counts of dealing with alleged proceeds of crime.

Koech appeared before the Milimani Law Courts, where he denied all three charges relating to the alleged fraud and money laundering.

The court released him on a cash bail of Sh3 million, with two sureties of a similar amount.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences were committed between January 29 and March 17, 2026, in Nairobi County, jointly with other individuals who have not been brought before the court.

In the first count, Koech is accused of obtaining Sh11,408,000 from Abdalla Faraj Abdalla by false pretences, contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code.

The charge sheet alleges that he falsely represented that he could purchase cereals, sell them on Abdalla’s behalf and return the proceeds, including profits, while knowing the representation was false.

The prosecution further alleges that Koech received the money into his Absa Bank account on diverse dates during the period in question.

He faces a second charge of acquiring proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 4(a), as read with Section 16(1)(a) of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2009.

Under this count, the prosecution alleges that Koech knew or ought reasonably to have known that the Sh11.4 million deposited into his account constituted proceeds of crime.

The businessman also faces a third charge of using proceeds of crime under Section 4(b), as read with Section 16(1)(a) of the same Act.

The charge sheet alleges that he used the Sh11,408,000 held in his Absa Bank account on various dates between January 17 and March 17, 2026, despite allegedly knowing or having reason to know that the funds were proceeds of crime.