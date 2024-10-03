Man Dies After Assault in Donholm

Detectives are investigating murder in a case where a 32 year old man died after being assaulted by people known to him in an altercation in Donholm, Nairobi.

Paramedics from Eureka Ambulance Service rushed to the scene in effort to save the deceased Francis Oduor Omony, 32 in vain.

The incident happened on Wednesday October 2 evening.

The trigger of the incident is yet to be known and the assailants are at large, police said.

Police who visited the scene established that the body had visible injuries on the right side of the shoulder.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending probe and autopsy.

Elsewhere in Gikono area, Kenol, Muranga County, a man was stabbed and killed in an altercation over Sh30.

The suspected assailant escaped after the incident to an unknown destination.

The victim told his friends before he died in the incident that he was attacked by the assailant who he named over the money he allegedly owed him.

He was found bleeding from the thigh and later rushed to a hospital in the area where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The body was moved to Thika General Kago mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said they are investigating both incidents.

In Marimanti, Tharaka Nithi, the body of a man identified as Mutiiro Mutiga was found lying in a ditch along the road at the Kaaro area having been assaulted by persons known to him.

The victim had deep-cut injuries on the head and upper lip, police and locals said.

The body was Marimanti Level 4 Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said adding a probe is ongoing.

And a woman was electrocuted in Ohandi village, Ugenya, Siaya County.

The deceased was identified as Teresa Kwamboka.

She had touched live naked wires in their house. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.