A man who was assaulted in Kalonzo area of Mwingi East, Kitui County died while undergoing treatment at Mwingi Level Four Hospital, with a suspect surrendering to police in connection with the killing.

Daniel Vundi Musyoka succumbed to his injuries on November 26, 2026.

The victim had earlier been assaulted in an incident that police were investigating before his condition deteriorated and he died while receiving treatment.

His body was moved to Mwingi Level Four Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police further reported that one of the alleged perpetrators surrendered at Nguni Police Station following the victim’s death and is being held in connection with the suspected murder.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the assault and subsequent death are ongoing.

And a 31-year-old man died after he was attacked by suspected cattle rustlers while pursuing livestock allegedly stolen from the Matare area in Migori County.

Johnes Bhoke Motatiro succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack on Wednesday after he and another man pursued suspected rustlers driving an unknown number of cattle towards Tanzania.

According to police, the suspected rustlers turned on the two men, seriously injuring Motatiro with crude weapons.

He was rushed to Ntimaru Sub-County Hospital before being referred to Migori County Hospital, where he later died while undergoing treatment.

Police officers visited the scene at Canan area in Bwirege Central Location and revealed nvestigations established that the deceased was attacked inside a maize plantation about one kilometer from his homestead.

His body was moved to Wima Mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

Police said efforts to trace the stolen livestock and apprehend the suspects were underway, with the matter also reported at Getongoroma Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) camp.

Authorities are pursuing the suspects with assistance from Tanzanian security agencies, given the suspected cross-border movement of the stolen livestock.

The incident underscores persistent cattle rustling challenges along the Kenya-Tanzania border in the Kuria region, where livestock theft and retaliatory violence have periodically triggered security operations.