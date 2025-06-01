Man dies after attack in Magadi, Kajiado

A 20-year-old man died after he had been attacked by unknown people in Magadi, Kajiado County.

Police said Brian Mwaura was headed for his house when he was confronted by unknown assailants who injured him in the head.

He was taken to a local hospital before being referred to Ngong Sub County Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Police said they are investigating murder over the death and no arrest has been made so far.

Elsewhere in Nyatike, Migori County, a body was found floating on River Migori.

Police said the deceased drowned on May 28 while bathing on the river.

The body was recovered three days later and identified as Ezekiel Maeri, 21.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Meanwhile, two men’s hunt for a potential buyer of an illegal firearm came to a screeching halt courtesy of sharp-eyed officers and a well-timed tip-off.

This is after Police officers in Kakuma arrested Fredrick Lokwar, 27, and Calvin Etiir, 34, who were reportedly on a mission to sell the illegal firearm.

Acting on intelligence, the officers trailed the duo to Lucy Village in Kakuma, where their undercover business venture met an abrupt end.

A swift search turned up a Ceska blow mini pistol and a magazine loaded with three rounds.

The suspects are now cooling their heels in custody as police process the case in preparation for their court appearance.

Meanwhile, one Alosi Rodgers Ochieng’ is a wanted suspect in a case of Stealing by Servant, where he and other accomplices are reported to have broken into the accounts office of their institution and disappeared with cash and valuables worth millions in the month of May, 2025.

On detection of the theft, Rodgers and his partners in crime holed up never to show up at work, but preliminary investigations by DCI’s Serious Crimes Unit has placed him (Rodgers Ochieng’) at the crime scene.