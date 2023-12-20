Man Dies by Suicide After Joining a Deadly Cult in Machakos

Detectives have been sent to a village in Tala, Machakos County after a man died by suicide in an incident linked to occultism.

The body of one Chris Mutuku Mwaka, 36 was found dangling from an acacia tree with a nylon rope tied around his neck.

A suicide note was recovered indicating how the deceased had joined a cult in the area that encouraged him to die by suicide.

Occultism is one of the leading causes of suicide in the area, police say.

An investigation has been opened into the claims. Such cases of occultism have been on the rise in the area amid calls for action to tame the trend.

Past similar incidents turned many to zombies and others died in mysterious circumstances.

Elsewhere, two people died separately after suicide. The first incident was reported in Embakasi Villa area.

The body of Wilson Mwangi was discovered in his house. Police said he had hanged himself with a belt tied on the rooftop.

The motive of the December 20 incident was not immediately known. Police said the body, which had no visible injury, was moved to City mortuary awaiting post mortem.

In Eldoret’s Naiberi area the body of one Shadrack Korir aged 23 was found hanging from a water tank installation structure using a nylon rope in the home of one Paul Kiprop Kering where he worked as a gardener.

Police said they found an empty bottle of poison at the scene. There was dry white foam oozing from his mouth, and the body had bruises on both arms and the left side of the face.

No suicide note was found the scene and the motive is yet to be known.

The bodies are lying in mortuaries pending autopsy and further probe.