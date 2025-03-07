Man dies by suicide in underground family water tank in Kisii

A 66-year-old man was found dead in a family water tank after a suspected suicide incident in Kisii.

Police said the deceased Vincent Okenye jumped into the underground water tank with a 10,000-liter capacity in Nyakoe.

The tank had water for use at the time of the incident.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known. Police said they are investigating the incident.

The body was later removed and taken to a local mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls for action to address the trend.

Elsewhere, three people drowned separately in incidents.

The first incident was reported in Matungulu, Machakos County where a man drowned in a building foundation, which had water.

Police established that the unknown person was suspected to have drowned as he was trying to recapture a 200-liter empty water drum that fell into the said water.

The body was later removed to the mortuary pending probe and autopsy.

In Oruba, Migori County, an employee of Keystone DT Sacco Ltd Stephen Onyango Odhiambo, 31 drowned at River Migori.

His belongings, which included the national identity card and job employment card and assorted clothing were found on the river banks. It is suspected he was taking a shower in the river when the incident happened. Police are investigating the incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations into the March 5 incident.

In Eldoret Town, a body was found floating and trapped by a rock at Mugoya dam.

The body had a black jacket, black jeans, black leather shoes, and a black belt.

A mobile phone was found in his pocket before the body was moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting postmortem.

Police said they are investigating the incidents. Such incidents have been on the rise in the recent past.