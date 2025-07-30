Man dies in church after being prayed for by pastor for healing in Mukuru slums

A 30-year-old man died at a protestant church facility in Mukuru slums, Nairobi as he waited to be healed by prayers.

Police said Francis Inaweti Muchera had been taken to the Feet of Jesus Christ Family Church in the area for prayers on Tuesday when the incident happened.

The man had been sick and was taken there by his wife for prayers. The pastor present prayed for the man and he fell asleep never to wake up.

The wife kept waiting for the man to wake up in vain. About an hour later, the woman went to look for the pastor who had left the facility and informed him the husband was unresponsive.

Police were later informed of the incident and arrived at the scene confirming the man had died. Police said the deceased’s face was swollen. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The autopsy will inform the way forward in terms of investigation, police said. This comes amid calls for regulation on the operations of some churches linked to occultism.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved recommendations from the Presidential Taskforce on Religious Organisations, a landmark move to safeguard the integrity of religious practice while curbing exploitation.

The proposed reforms, developed in response to the Shakahola tragedy, place religious leaders at the centre of accountability efforts, emphasising self-regulation over State control.

President Ruto chaired the meeting at State House in Nairobi. Key proposals include enacting a legal framework to govern religious organisations, establishing a Religious Affairs Commission, and strengthening umbrella faith organisations for coordination.

The model blends institutional autonomy with supportive oversight and calls for leadership standards, reforms to religious broadcasting, and civic education to promote tolerance and prevent extremism.

A multi-agency collaboration involving security agencies, interfaith platforms, and educational institutions will support implementation.