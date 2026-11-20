A 41-year-old man died after a fire razed down a rental house in Thakwa village, Githunguri Sub-County, Kiambu County, early Thursday morning.

The deceased, identified as Bernard Wafula Cheseret, was found dead beside his bed with burns on both hands following the 4:30am incident on November 19, 2026.

According to police, the fire broke out at a semi-permanent wooden house where Cheseret was a tenant. All household belongings inside the house were completely destroyed.

Police officers visited the scene following a report made by Samuel Ndungu Wango.

Members of the public managed to put out the fire before Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from Kiambu processed the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Cheseret’s body was moved to Mukoe Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Elsewhere, a 12-year-old boy was crushed to death by a gold-processing machine at Nakunoit Goldmine in Lokiriama Sub-County, Turkana County.

The incident occurred on November 18, 2026, at around noon, leaving the juvenile dead at the scene.

Police established that the boy had approached a crusher whose engine was running and sat next to the machine.

The machine operator told police that the boy’s shuka (cloth) was accidentally caught in the crusher, pulling him towards the machine and causing him to hit a hard surface.

He sustained multiple visible injuries to his head and other parts of his body and died on the spot.

Police documented the scene before moving the body to Lodwar Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are expected to be examined further.