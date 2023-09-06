Man, Dog Electrocuted in Bomet Tragedy

A 32-year-old man was Tuesday electrocuted in an incident in Kiplabotwo area in Bomet East Sub-County.

Also killed was a dog which is believed to have tried to safe the deceased man.

The man and the best friend died after coming into contact with a live electric wire that had fallen into his compound in the village.

Police said Gilbert Langat was electrocuted while attempting to dissuade children from approaching the collapsed electricity pole.

As he directed the children from the dangerous cables, he stepped on one of the live wires, police said.

Langat was rushed to Longisa County Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A dog was also electrocuted during the incident as it ventured to the scene on noticing Langat was down.

The dog’s carcass could not be retrieved as it remained stuck to the electric cable.

Kenya Power personnel and police visited and processed the scene with area residents castigating the officials for failing to disconnect the power in time.

Most of such incidents are blamed on faulty cables, poles and illegal power consumptions.

Officials are investigating the tragedy

