A 30-year-old man drowned while swimming at a recreational camp in Kabare, Kirinyaga County, on Friday evening.

The incident occurred on November 27, 2026, at Eagle Challenge Camp in Lukenya, Kabare Location, Kirinyaga East Sub-County, where the victim, identified as Peter Gikenye, visited with three others.

Police said the group arrived at the camp around 3:32 pm for swimming and boat-riding activities.

They were received by a boat rider, who reportedly instructed them to wait as he prepared the swimming gear and equipment.

However, Gikenye allegedly disregarded the instructions and dived into the water before the equipment was ready.

Police said the victim was subsequently overwhelmed by the force of the water, and attempts to rescue him were unsuccessful.

Police suspect the group may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Officers from Kutus Police Station and detectives from DCI Kianyaga visited the scene, approximately five kilometres south of the station, and commenced investigations.

Search and retrieval efforts for Gikenye’s body were still underway Saturday.

Drowning has been a leading cause of death amid calls for caution to address the same.