Man drowns while attempting to cross flooded river in Nairobi

A 40-year-old man died after reportedly falling into a swollen river while attempting to cross a footbridge following heavy rains in Nairobi.

According to police, the incident was reported at about 11:57 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026. Nairobi had experienced heavy rains on Thursday, causing floods.

Police responded to the scene near the junction to Banana off Limuru Road, where they found the body of Lukas Juma submerged in the fast-flowing river.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had been attempting to cross the river using a footbridge while allegedly intoxicated when he lost his footing and fell into the swollen waters.

The scene was visited by police officers and documented by Scenes of Crime personnel from the Nairobi Region.

The body was retrieved from the river and taken to the Nairobi Funeral Home (City Mortuary), where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old mining worker died after being electrocuted while on duty at a mining site in Rongo Sub-County, Migori County.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026. The victim, identified as Kevin Manase Tobias, was reportedly working at the site when he was electrocuted under circumstances that are under investigation.

His colleagues rushed him to Rongo Sub-County Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited both the mining site and the hospital, where they found the body lying on a hospital bed.

No visible physical injuries were observed during the preliminary examination.

The scene was documented and processed before the body was moved to Rosewood Hospital Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal electrocution.

Such incidents have been common at the mining sites amid push for safety in general for the workers.