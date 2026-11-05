Man electrocuted by live wire outside residential plot in Kibra

A 23-year-old man died after being electrocuted by a live electric wire outside a residential plot in Kibra, Nairobi.

Clifford Onyango was reportedly electrocuted at around 6am on Wednesday, November 4, while leaving home for his casual construction job within Kibra.

According to police, the deceased was holding onto a perimeter wall when he came into contact with a live electric wire hanging from the wall, resulting in his death at the scene.

His family raised the alarm after receiving information about the incident, prompting a report at Kibra Police Station.

Police officers from Kibra visited the scene and confirmed the incident.

The officers found the body lying on its back, with one hand still holding the live wire hanging from the perimeter wall.

No visible physical injuries were observed on the body.

Scenes of Crime personnel from Nairobi Region processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to City Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

And police in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, are investigating the death of a 76-year-old man who died while sleeping in his house in Kanyoni Village.

Michael Gateri Gachuhi was reportedly found lifeless in his bed on Wednesday, November 4, by his family.

His 75-year-old wife reported the incident, saying her husband had been suffering from a chest-related illness before his death.

Officers from Kamwangi Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Gatundu North, visited the scene and found the body lying on the bed.

Police said no visible physical injuries were observed on the deceased.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to General Kago Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.