Man fatally stabbed in altercation outside bar in Machakos

A 26-year-old man was stabbed and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Matungulu, Machakos County.

Police and witnesses said Dennis Momanyi was stabbed by people known to him and who had earlier been engaged in a quarrel with him.

Momanyi had earlier quarreled with his killers in a bar before the assailants left. They then called him outside the bar, where they stabbed him fatally.

The assailants escaped the scene soon after the murder.

Police said Momanyi was stabbed in the left side of his chest. The motive of the incident was not immediately established, police said of the November 30 tragedy.

In the same area in Tala, police are looking for a gang that was armed with a pistol and an AK47 rifle who attacked a shopkeeper and robbed her of an unknown amount of money and other valuables.

The attackers threatened to shoot the female shopkeeper as they ordered her to surrender.

Police said they escaped without injuring anyone and the hunt on the gang of three is ongoing.

And police rescued a three-year-old boy from suspected kidnappers in a village in Karungu, Nyatike, Migori County.

The child had been taken hostage and the kidnapers called the boy’s parents demanding Sh1 million ransom for his release.

The parents reported the matter to the police who moved to action arresting one suspect and rescued the boy unharmed.

This was a day after the incident happened. The boy was rescued on Sunday as he played with his friends in the area and the parents, out of panic, sent an initial ransom of Sh40,000 for his release.

Police said the suspect is a 17-year-old form three student and added they were pursuing two more in the saga.

The child was reunited with the family amid operations to arrest the other accomplices.