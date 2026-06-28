Man fatally stabbed in Meru as girlfriend flees

Police in Meru County are searching for a woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend during an incident in Kinnameru Village, Mutuati Sub-County.

The incident was reported on Saturday after members of the public had discovered a man lying by the roadside in a pool of blood.

Police responded to the scene and established that the deceased, identified as Nyaga Wambogo, a 40-year-old man from Embu County, had allegedly been stabbed on the left side of the chest.

Police said the suspected attacker was the victim’s girlfriend. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The motive behind the fatal attack has not yet been established.

According to police, the suspect fled immediately after the incident towards Meru National Park and remained at large as officers launched a manhunt.

The scene was processed by investigators, and the body was moved to Nyambene Level Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

Investigations into the murder are ongoing.

Elsewhere, police in Embakasi, Nairobi, are investigating the sudden death of a woman who was found unresponsive inside her house in Kware Estate.

The incident was reported on Saturday after the deceased’s friend became concerned when her text messages went unanswered throughout the day.

According to the report, the friend who works in Nairobi’s central business district and is also the deceased’s neighbour, decided to check on her at her residence in Kware.

On arrival, she found the house locked with a padlock. Using a duplicate key, she gained access and found the woman lying unresponsive inside the house before reporting the matter to police.

Police visited the scene and found the deceased lying face down, with blood oozing from her mouth. Police said there were no visible external injuries on the body.

The scene was processed and documented by Crime Scene Investigation personnel from Embakasi.

The body was moved to the Nairobi Funeral Home, where it will undergo a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.