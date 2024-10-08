Man Fatally Stabbed in Robbery in Bamburi

A 35-year-old man was Monday morning stabbed and killed in a robbery incident in Bamburi area, Mombasa County.

This is the latest such incident in, which gangs have been attacking and robbing locals of their valuables in a series amid heightened operations.

Police said they were called and informed a man had been stabbed and later rushed to Yoshua Hospital in Bamburi.

Police officers rushed to the scene and established that there was an unknown male adult aged about 35 years with a stub wound on the left side of the back and had succumbed due to the injuries.

The body was moved to the Coast General Hospital morgue awaiting identification and autopsy.

Police say they are yet to know those behind the attack. Locals have complained of increased attacks by armed goons in the area and want police to address the menace.

Police say they have increased patrols to address the situation. Dozens of suspects have been arrested in the operations as part of efforts to address the trend.

Most of the suspects are young men who are armed with knives and sharp objects and operate in groups.

In Kinango, Kwale County, one Kalume Mbune, 40 was found lying dead in a pool of blood.

The deceased had multiple injuries on his head after an attack by unknown people, police said.

It was established that the deceased left his home in Ndauni village to fetch water but failed to return.

The body is lying at Kinango sub-county hospital mortuary waiting for autopsy.

In Nairobi’s Makaburini City Park Forest area, the body of an urchin was found lying on a footpath.

The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said.

The body was picked and taken to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.