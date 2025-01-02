Man Fatally Stabbed with Broken Glass in Fight in Sunton

A man was stabbed and killed in a fight at a business center in Sunton area, Kasarani, Nairobi.

Solomon Kamau died in hospital after he had been stabbed in the neck by an assailant in a confrontation on January 1.

The incident happened at Clay City Business Centre, police said.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He had profusely bled, police said.

The suspect in the murder was later cornered by a mob that stoned and hit him with sticks before police were alerted and rescued him to hospital.

Police visited the scene of the crime and recovered the broken pieces of glass with bloodstains.

The suspect was later held in lawful custody pending arraignment.

In Rumuruti area, Laikipia West’s Nguo Village, a 17-year-old boy died in a fight at a church while celebrating the New Year.

Police said a group had congregated at the church to celebrate the New Year when an argument broke out among some of those present.

It was then that two people, including the boy were assaulted.

They were rushed to hospital where the boy succumbed to the injuries while the other victim was admitted in stable condition.

Police said on Thursday efforts to arrest the said assailants are ongoing.

The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Elsewhere in Koibatek, Baringo County, the body of a man aged 40 was found in the Maji Mazuri forest.

Police later identified the deceased as Joseph Kamau Ndirangu.

The body had deep cuts on the back of his head.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police believe the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped in the forest. The motive and those behind the same are yet to be established.