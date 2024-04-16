Man Fatally Stabs Brother in Brawl in Limuru

A man stabbed and killed his brother in a domestic fight in Rironi, Kiambu County.

The two brothers had picked up a quarrel that turned physical before one of them picked up a metal rod and knife attacking the other in the chest.

Simon Kimingi Kimani, 36 died in his mother’s house where he was taken to by his sister after the stabbing on Monday April 15 afternoon.

Police said the two brothers had fought outside Kimingi’s house. Without realizing the seriousness of the wound and because it was raining, the family placed the deceased man in his mother’s house hoping he would recover.

They realized minutes later he had died. He bled to death. Police visited the scene and recovered a sharp object and kitchen knife that were used in the attack.

The efforts to arrest the missing brother for questioning are ongoing, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a man was arrested after he hacked to death his brother in a domestic fight in the Marich area, West Pokot.

The assailant killed Hassan Pkisang aged 28 using a panga on Sunday in a fight, police said.

The two brothers had argued over land and other domestic issues, neighbours said. The body was moved to Kapenguria Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said the hunt on the assailant is ongoing. Cases of fatal domestic fights have been on the rise amid calls on parties to solve their differences amicably.

Elsewhere in Malindi, Kilifi County a man was stoned to death on claims he was a killer. The incident happened within Kafunalalo village and the deceased was identified as Hatari Katana aged 49 years.

The deceased body had deep cuts on the head, abdomen, and hands. There were fresh bloodstains on the floor and a panga covered with fresh blood.

Police said the Kafunalalo dispensary room door was found broken and with shattered window panes. The body was moved to the Malindi sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

No arrest has been made over the April 14 incident. A team of detectives was sent to the area to investigate the matter.