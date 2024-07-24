What Is Sepp Blatter’s Net Worth And Salary?

Joseph “Sepp” Blatter, a retired Swiss professional football executive, has a net worth of $40 million. Best known for his tenure as President of FIFA from 1998 to 2015, Blatter’s career ended in scandal with a six-year ban from the organization. Starting his career in business and public relations, he joined FIFA’s leadership as general secretary in 1981. Under his presidency, the financial performance of the FIFA World Cup saw significant growth.

However, Blatter’s time at FIFA was marred by allegations of bribery and money laundering, particularly concerning the bidding process for hosting the World Cup, which many accused of being corrupt.

Sepp Blatter Salary

At the height of his career with FIFA, Sepp Blatter’s annual salary was $6 million, with the potential to earn substantial bonuses. Notably, he reportedly received a $12 million bonus after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Additionally, he lived in a luxurious Zurich apartment at FIFA’s expense.

Early Life

Josef Blatter was born on March 10, 1936, in Visp, Valais, Switzerland. He studied in Saint Maurice before attending the University of Lausanne, where he earned degrees in business and economics.

Sepp Blatter Career

Blatter’s early career included various business roles, gaining experience in public relations, tourism, and sports. He served as general secretary of the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation and worked for Longines S.A, a Swiss luxury watchmaker. He also helped organize the Olympic Games in 1972 and 1976.

Blatter joined FIFA in 1975 as a technical director and became general secretary in 1981. Seventeen years later, he was elected as FIFA president, a position he held until 2015. Despite controversies and allegations of bribery from the start, he was re-elected multiple times. His presidency ended when he was forced to resign amidst a corruption scandal and was subsequently banned from FIFA for six years.

Controversies

Blatter’s presidency was fraught with controversies. Allegations of corruption, particularly concerning the World Cup bidding process, plagued his career. He faced criticism for his handling of racism, suggesting that solving the issue could be as simple as organizing a handshake between players. His comments about extramarital affairs in Latin America and his handling of moments of silence, such as interrupting one for Nelson Mandela, also drew ire.

During the 2006 World Cup, a match between Portugal and Holland, known as the “Battle of Nuremberg,” saw Blatter controversially criticize the referee for losing control. He was also criticized for his stance on foreign players in clubs and his opposition to video replay and goal-line technology, which led to several high-profile refereeing errors.

Financial Issues

In 2002, Blatter faced accusations of financial mismanagement, with losses exceeding $100 million under his watch. Although Swiss authorities cleared him of wrongdoing, the case resurfaced in 2013 when FIFA’s ethics committee investigated illegal payments. Again, Blatter was cleared, but many of his associates resigned. In 2015, Swiss authorities investigated him for making illicit payments to UEFA President Michel Platini, leading to bans for both men.

Rumors of Blatter accepting bribes from nations wanting to host the World Cup were widespread, with Qatar’s successful bid for the 2022 World Cup being a notable example.

Sepp Blatter Relationships

Blatter married Liliane Biner and had his first child before divorcing. In 1981, he married Barbara Kaser, who passed away after ten years. He then married Graziella Bianca in 2002, divorcing in 2004.

