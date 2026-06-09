Bitok Reassigned to Tourism Ministry

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has been reassigned to the State Department for Tourism in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife following changes announced by the government.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said Bitok will swap positions with John Lekakeny Ololtuaa, who has been serving as the Principal Secretary for Tourism.

“The reassignment takes effect immediately,” the statement said.

The changes come at a time when the education sector is grappling with unrest in several schools across the country. The disturbances have led to the temporary closure of some institutions, while others have since resumed learning after normalcy was restored.

Bitok was moved from the state department for citizen service and replaced by Dr. Belio Kipsang, who was Basic Education PS.