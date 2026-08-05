IEBC appoints Ruth Kulundu as acting CEO

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has appointed Ruth Kulundu as the Acting Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary.

In a statement, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said Kulundu’s appointment took effect on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Ethekon said Kulundu will serve in the acting capacity for a period of two months as the commission finalises the recruitment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer, a process that is currently underway.

“During this transition, the Commission requests all staff members to extend their full cooperation and support to Kulundu to ensure our operations continue to run smoothly and efficiently,” Ethekon said.

Before her appointment, Kulundu served as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the commission. She also previously served as the IEBC’s County Elections Manager for Siaya County.

The commission also expressed its appreciation to Moses Ledama Sankuli, who has been serving as the Acting Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary for the past six months. His tenure in the acting role came to an end on Wednesday.

The position of IEBC Chief Executive Officer became vacant on February 3, 2026, following the departure of Marjan Hussein Marjan after the commission and the former CEO reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

The recruitment process for a substantive Chief Executive Officer is ongoing.