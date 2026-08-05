Gunmen rob family of Sh500,000 in highway ambush in Bungoma

Police in Bungoma County are investigating a brazen daylight robbery in which a family was ambushed by six armed men and robbed of more than Sh500,000 in cash and several valuables along the Chwele–Lwakhakha Road.

The incident occurred at about 12.30pm on Tuesday near Ndakaru Bridge in Bungoma West Sub-County.

According to police, the victim was driving his black Toyota Wish, to Namangofulo Village to make the final payment for a parcel of land he had purchased. He was accompanied by members of his family.

As they travelled along the road, a silver Toyota Axio, overtook and blocked their vehicle.

Six men armed with pistols reportedly alighted from the car and ordered the man to surrender the money he was carrying.

The robbers escaped with Sh500,000 in cash, which the victim had earlier withdrawn from KCB Bank’s Kimilili branch, as well as his Nokia mobile phone valued at Sh24,000.

His family members were also robbed of their personal belongings.

After the robbery, the gang fled towards Chwele Town.

Police officers visited and documented the scene, and investigations have been launched to identify and arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, detectives in Mombasa are investigating a theft in which criminals broke into a parked vehicle belonging to a senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer and stole property valued at more than Sh250,000.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night outside the Holiday Inn Hotel, opposite Mombasa Stadium.

The complainant, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Bernard Barasa Walumoli, the Director of Planning at DCI Headquarters in Nairobi, had parked his black Isuzu motor vehicle before unknown persons broke into it.

The thieves stole an HP laptop, a laptop charger, a computer mouse, a presentation pointer and a wallet containing several official and personal documents.

The stolen documents included a certificate of appointment, a police driving permit, a driving licence, a national identity card, an ATM card and a KAPS card, as well as assorted clothing.

The officer’s driver also lost a bag containing assorted clothes, shoes and a charger valued at Sh4,500.

Police officers from Tononoka Police Station, accompanied by crime scene investigators, visited and processed the scene.

Investigations have been launched to identify and arrest those behind the break-in and recover the stolen property.