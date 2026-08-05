Construction worker found murdered in Isinya

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old construction worker whose body was found in a mabati structure in Isinya, Kajiado County.

The body of Benjamin Kingoo Mumdu, a casual labourer, was discovered on Tuesday behind World Serve Organisations.

Preliminary investigations established that the deceased had multiple panga injuries, including deep cuts to the head, right hand and right leg, indicating he had been violently attacked.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Kitengela Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have commenced investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible.

And a man is feared to have died after a fire destroyed his semi-permanent house in Mwereru Village, Imenti Central Sub-County, Meru County, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fire reportedly broke out at around 4 a.m. and was extinguished by the Meru County Fire Brigade at about 5.30 a.m.

Police officers visited the scene and found that the house, belonging to Stanley Muriungi, had been completely destroyed.

According to investigators, Muriungi was the only occupant of the house when the fire started.

During processing of the scene, officers recovered a charred human body from the burnt house. Family members said they believe the remains are those of Muriungi, who has not been seen since the blaze erupted.

The value of the property destroyed has not yet been established, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The scene was documented by detectives before the body was moved to Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits formal identification and a post-mortem examination.