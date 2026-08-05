DCI confirms arrest of DCP-linked blogger over alleged hate speech

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed the arrest of a blogger associated with the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), a day after some political leaders claimed he had been abducted.

In a statement, the DCI said detectives from its headquarters arrested Justin Kinyua Mwangi on Monday, August 4, 2026, in Wanguru Town, Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

According to the agency, Mwangi, who describes himself on Facebook as a political storyteller and digital strategist and administers the Facebook account “Justin Kinyua,” is under investigation over social media posts alleged to amount to hate speech and ethnic contempt.

The DCI said the suspect is expected to face charges of hate speech and ethnic contempt contrary to Sections 13 and 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

Police said he will be arraigned in court.

“The DCI remains resolute: freedom of expression is a constitutional right, but it is not a licence to sow division, incite hatred or threaten national stability. Those who abuse digital platforms to undermine peace and cohesion will face the full force of the law without exception,” the agency said.

The confirmation of Mwangi’s arrest comes after a section of political leaders allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had claimed on Monday that the blogger had been abducted.