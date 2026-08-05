Land fraud suspect arrested over Sh12 million Muthaiga property

Detectives from the DCI Headquarters Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) arrested a suspect linked to an alleged land fraud scheme involving a prime property valued at approximately Sh12 million in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

The suspect, Robinson Mbatha Wambua, was arrested on Tuesday in an intelligence-led operation at Jacaranda Hotel in Westlands following investigations into the alleged fraudulent acquisition of a one-acre parcel of land along Mua Park Road in Muthaiga.

Investigations were initially launched by detectives from DCI Starehe after a complaint was lodged over suspected fraudulent dealings involving the property.

The case was subsequently taken over by LFIU detectives, whose investigations established that the suspect, through his company, Structure Lite Ltd, allegedly procured and uttered a fraudulent Certificate of Title relating to the parcel of land.

Upon completion of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which, upon review, found that a prima facie case had been established and approved charges against the suspect.

The suspect is expected to face charges of Making a False Document, Obtaining Registration by False Pretences, Uttering a False Document, and Giving False Information to a Person Employed in the Public Service.

This is the latest such arrest to be made on land fraud probe that are ongoing.

The DCI said it remains unwavering in its commitment to combating land fraud, protecting property rights, and ensuring that individuals who engage in fraudulent land transactions are brought to justice.

Dozens of land fraud cases remain under probe in amid calls on police to fast track the same for justice.