Suspect arrested over fatal road rage stabbing in Nairobi

Police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Kennedy Ngeno during a road rage incident in Nairobi.

The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Githua Kiburi, was arrested on Tuesday morning along Bunyala Road by officers led by the Makadara Sub-County Police Commander.

His arrest follows investigations into the murder of Ngeno, who was fatally stabbed in an incident reported on August 1, 2026.

He had been stabbed on August 1, at dawn.

Police said Kiburi was booked at Industrial Area Police Station on a murder charge as investigations continue.

Authorities are expected to arraign the suspect in court once investigations are completed.

Ngeno, 30 was stabbed to death in a road rage confrontation near Nyayo National Stadium along Mombasa Road, Nairobi County.

The victim is said to have been attacked by an online taxi driver following a heated altercation after a minor accident on August 1, dawn 2026, police and his family said.

According to his family, Ngeno was travelling to Nairobi from his rural home in Roret, Kericho County, on Friday but first stopped at his cousin’s home in Uthiru, where they went out for drinks and later proceeded to Pipeline with friends who were travelling in a separate vehicle.

His relative said at the mortuary that when they arrived at the scene of crime, the driver hit their car from behind and were forced to park on the roadside but the assailant remained aggressive and approached them.

“He came to the front and hit the windscreen. We saw that he is violent, we tried to escape 50 metres ahead and called Ken to tell him that someone has hit us and has shattered the windscreen,” he said.

The taxi driver, who was seen in a video arguing with the deceased, is said to have picked a knife from his car and stabbed Ngeno flooring him.

Another person at the scene was injured and taken to the hospital.

Those present rushed Ngeno to Mbagathi Hospital and were then referred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy on his body showed he has multiple injuries in the chest. He had been stabbed at least five times and the knife affected his heart.

The killer weapon has not been recovered.

His wife Dorcas Ngeno said that he was the family’s breadwinner, pleading for justice to be served.

Makadara sub county commander Judith Nyongesa said detectives retrieved the taxi driver’s details from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), a crucial lead that enabled his arrest

Police added that the suspect retrieved a knife from his vehicle and fatally stabbed Ngeno before fleeing the scene.

The police told trailed the suspect as he went on with his work and stopped him before he was arrested.

His lawyer said they had reported the incident.