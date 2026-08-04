Chaos in Homa Bay as youths protest arrest of six linked to opposition rally

Businesses in Homa Bay Town were temporarily disrupted on Tuesday after a group of youths lit bonfires to protest the arrest of six people linked to an incident involving organisers of an opposition rally planned for later this month.

The demonstrations briefly disrupted transport and business activities in parts of the town before police intervened to restore calm.

The six suspects were arrested as investigations continue into an alleged assault involving members of the team organising the Linda Mwananchi rally, which is scheduled to take place in Homa Bay on August 16.

The arrests came amid heightened political activity in the county, where preparations for the planned meeting have been gathering momentum.

Police maintained a heavy presence across the town as smoke from burning tyres and other debris billowed from sections of major roads, forcing some motorists to seek alternative routes while traders temporarily shut their businesses.

Normal business gradually resumed after officers dispersed the protesters and cleared the affected roads.

The latest developments have heightened political tensions surrounding preparations for the rally.

Speaking after the incident, Linda Mwananchi coordinator Samuel Nyauke said the organisers remained committed to holding a peaceful event but expressed concern over the prevailing security situation.

“We want peace to prevail during our political journey. If we cannot be protected by the government to whom we pay taxes, we shall find ways of dealing with our own security issues,” Nyauke said.

He argued that the latest incident was not isolated and called for measures to ensure organisers and supporters can carry out their political activities without intimidation or disruption.

The planned rally is expected to attract opposition leaders and supporters from Homa Bay and neighbouring counties.

Police said investigations into the alleged assault are ongoing but did not disclose the specific offences facing the six suspects.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem urged residents to remain calm and allow investigators to complete their work, adding that sufficient security personnel had been deployed to prevent further disturbances and ensure normal activities continue.

The incident comes as political mobilisation intensifies across the country ahead of a series of public meetings planned by various political formations.

Authorities have continued to urge political organisers and supporters to conduct their activities peacefully and within the law while calling on members of the public to avoid actions that could undermine public order.