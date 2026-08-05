DCI arrests college director over alleged fake academic certificates

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters have arrested the director of a college in Eldoret over allegations of issuing forged academic certificates, an act that allegedly cost one victim his job.

In a statement, the DCI said the suspect, Philip Kipsoi Kiyeng, the director of Region Group College, was arrested following investigations launched after a complaint from the Public Service Commission (PSC) during the authentication of academic and professional certificates.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly misrepresented the college as being affiliated with Moi University, prompting an unsuspecting student to enrol for a Diploma in Business Management programme.

The DCI said the victim successfully completed the course and was issued with a diploma certificate, which he believed to be genuine. He later presented the certificate to his employer.

However, during a routine verification exercise by the Public Service Commission, the diploma was established to be a forgery, resulting in the victim losing his job.

Following the completion of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved charges against the suspect.

The charges include making a false document contrary to Section 347(a) as read together with Section 349 of the Penal Code, among other offences.

“The suspect was arrested in Eldoret Town and is undergoing processing pending his arraignment,” the DCI said.

The investigative agency urged members of the public to verify the accreditation and legitimacy of academic institutions before enrolling in any programme.

It also encouraged the public to report suspected cases of academic certificate fraud to the relevant authorities for investigation.