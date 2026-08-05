Kenya Power technician dies after falling from electric pole in Garissa

A 28-year-old Kenya Power technician died after falling from an electric pole while on duty in Garissa Town.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 8 a.m. at the Regional Police Training College (RPTC), where the employee, identified as Brayan Ngugi, was carrying out electrical work.

According to police, Ngugi slipped and fell from the pole, sustaining fatal injuries. He was rushed to Garissa Teaching and Referral Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors.

Police officers visited the scene and documented the incident.

The body was moved to the Garissa Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fatal workplace accident.

And a search operation went on after a 37-year-old fisherman is believed to have drowned in Lake Victoria while on a fishing expedition in Rarieda Sub-County, Siaya County.

The incident was reported on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, the victim, identified as Fredrick Ouma, was fishing with three other fishermen at around 10 p.m. on Monday when he accidentally slipped from the boat into the lake near Kaminoningo Beach.

The other fishermen were unable to rescue him, and he is believed to have drowned.

Police said efforts to trace and recover the missing fisherman’s body are ongoing as investigations into the incident continue.