Turkish club Trabzonspor begin talks to sign Salah

Turkish club Trabzonspor say they have begun negotiations to sign Mohamed Salah.

The 34-year-old Egypt forward left Liverpool at the end of last season and is in talks to join as a free agent.

In a statement, Trabzonspor said Salah will arrive in Istanbul on Wednesday.

“The player is planned to reach Trabzon in the evening of the same day,” it said.

“The time and other details regarding the welcome program in Trabzon will be shared with the public through our club’s official communication channels during the day.”

Nicknamed the Black Sea Storm, Trabzonspor have won seven league titles, six of which came between 1976 and 1984.

In 2022, they claimed their most recent league success, ending a 38-year wait.

Based in the north-eastern city of Trabzon, they are one of only six teams to have won the Turkish Super Lig.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in June 2017 and won numerous honours with the club during a nine-year spell.

He helped the Reds to win two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup and two EFL Cups, as well as the Community Shield.

During his time in England, the Egyptian won the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions and was named the Professional Footballers’ Association player of the year three times – in 2018, 2022 and 2025.

In the process, he scored 257 goals and provided 120 assists from 442 appearances for Liverpool.

Salah was part of the Egypt side that reached the 2026 World Cup last 16 before losing 3-2 to eventual finalists Argentina.

By BBC Sports