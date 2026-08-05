Karen, Lang’ata lead Nairobi land price growth

Land prices in Nairobi’s suburbs recorded modest growth in the second quarter of 2026, with Lang’ata and Karen posting the strongest gains as buyers increasingly shifted to areas offering relatively affordable land, according to the latest HassConsult Land Price Index.

The report shows that the average price of an acre in Lang’ata rose by 4.1 percent during the quarter to Sh94.7 million, while Karen recorded a 3.2 percent increase to Sh79.5 million.

Other high-performing suburbs included Runda, where land prices increased by 2.9 percent to Sh105.6 million per acre, and Nyari, which recorded a 2.5 percent rise to Sh128.2 million per acre.

HassConsult Co-Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director Sakina Hassanali said demand was increasingly shifting towards suburbs where land remains comparatively affordable for residential developers and individuals building homes.

“Karen and Lang’ata recorded their strongest quarterly price growth in a decade as demand increasingly shifted towards suburbs offering relatively lower land acquisition costs for both residential developers and individuals building their own homes,” she said.

In contrast, Muthangari recorded the biggest decline among Nairobi suburbs, with land prices falling 2.1 percent to Sh378.4 million per acre. Muthaiga also registered a 0.9 percent decline, with an acre selling at an average of Sh230.1 million.

Among Nairobi’s satellite towns, Ruiru emerged as the best-performing market after land prices rose 4.1 percent to Sh42.2 million per acre.

It was followed by Thika, where prices increased 3.8 percent to Sh32.4 million per acre, while Ruaka posted a 2.8 percent gain to Sh115.7 million per acre.

Despite the positive performance in some areas, seven of the 14 satellite towns covered by the index registered price declines during the quarter. Ngong recorded the sharpest drop at 2.5 percent, followed by Limuru, where prices fell 0.8 percent.

According to HassConsult, Ruiru’s strong performance continues to be supported by large mixed-use developments such as Tatu City and Northlands, which have boosted demand for residential land.

The property consultancy also attributed Thika’s growth to expectations surrounding its planned elevation to city status, while the completion of the Nairobi Western Bypass and Ruaka’s proximity to the UN Blue Zone have continued to attract residential and commercial developments in the area.