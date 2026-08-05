Knowing how to change my name in Truecaller is important if your displayed name is incorrect, outdated, or you simply want it to reflect your current identity. Truecaller uses the information linked to your account to identify callers, and keeping your profile updated helps ensure that other users see the correct name when you call them. You can easily update your name through the Truecaller app on your smartphone.

Begin by launching the Truecaller app on your smartphone.

Make sure you are signed in to the account associated with the phone number you want to update.

Open the Truecaller app

Log in if necessary

Access your account

Go to Your Profile

Tap your profile picture or menu icon to open your account.

Select your profile to view your current personal information.

Open the profile menu

View your account details

Locate your profile information

Edit Your Name

Tap the Edit Profile option and locate the field containing your name.

Enter the name you want to appear on your Truecaller profile.

Ensure the spelling is correct before proceeding.

Select Edit Profile

Update your name

Check the spelling carefully

Save the Changes

After updating your name, tap Save or Update to apply the changes.

The app may take some time to update your information across the Truecaller database.

Save the updated profile

Wait for the changes to process

Keep the app connected to the internet

Verify the Updated Name

After the update is complete, open your profile again to confirm that your new name appears correctly.

If the old name still appears, refresh the app or wait a little longer for the changes to take effect.

Review your updated profile

Refresh the app if needed

Confirm the new name is displayed

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