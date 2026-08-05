Knowing how to change ink in an HP printer helps you maintain high-quality printing and prevent interruptions when your ink runs low. HP printers are designed to make ink cartridge replacement quick and straightforward, but following the correct procedure helps avoid damage to the printer or cartridges. Whether you are replacing black or colour ink, changing the cartridge correctly ensures your printer continues to produce clear and reliable prints.

Begin by switching on your HP printer and waiting until it is fully powered on.

Open the ink cartridge access door and allow the cartridge carriage to move to the centre of the printer. Wait until it stops moving before touching it.

Turn on the printer

Open the ink access door

Wait for the cartridge carriage to stop

Remove the Empty Ink Cartridge

Locate the ink cartridge you want to replace and gently press it down to release it from its slot.

Carefully pull the cartridge out without using excessive force.

Press the cartridge gently

Remove the empty cartridge

Dispose of it properly if necessary

Prepare the New Ink Cartridge

Remove the new HP ink cartridge from its packaging.

Take off the protective tape or plastic cover without touching the copper contacts or ink nozzles, as this could affect print quality.

Unpack the new cartridge

Remove the protective tape

Avoid touching the contacts

Install the New Ink Cartridge

Insert the new cartridge into the correct slot and push it forward until it clicks securely into place.

Ensure you place each cartridge in the correct colour-coded slot.

Insert the new cartridge

Push until it clicks

Check that it is firmly installed

Close the Printer and Test It

Close the ink access door and allow the printer to recognise the new cartridge.

If prompted, print an alignment page or a test page to ensure the cartridge is installed correctly and the printer is producing clear prints.

Close the printer cover

Wait for the printer to initialise

Print a test or alignment page

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