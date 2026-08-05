How to Change Hollywood Password

Knowing how to change your Hollywood password is important for keeping your account secure and protecting your personal information. Whether you want to update your password regularly, improve your account security, or replace a password you think has been compromised, Hollywood allows you to change it through your account settings. Choosing a strong and unique password helps reduce the risk of unauthorised access to your account.
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Log In to Your Hollywood Account
Start by opening the Hollywood website or mobile app and signing in using your current username and password.
Ensure you are using the correct account before making any changes.
- Open the website or app
- Enter your login details
- Access your account
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Go to Your Account Settings
Once you are logged in, navigate to your profile or account settings.
Look for the section that contains your personal information and security settings.
- Open your profile
- Access account settings
- Locate the security section
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Select the Change Password Option
Find the option labelled Change Password or Update Password.
You will normally be asked to enter your current password before creating a new one.
- Select the password option
- Enter your current password
- Proceed to the next step
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Create a New Secure Password
Enter your new password and confirm it by typing it again.
Choose a password that is difficult to guess by combining uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.
Avoid using personal information such as your name or date of birth.
- Create a strong password
- Confirm the new password
- Avoid easy-to-guess combinations
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Save the Changes and Log In Again
Save the updated password and wait for the confirmation message.
Log out of your account, then sign in again using your new password to confirm that the change was successful.
- Save your changes
- Log out of your account
- Log in with the new password
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