How to Change Huawei Pocket WiFi Password Using a Cell Phone

Knowing how to change a Huawei Pocket WiFi password using a cell phone helps you secure your wireless network and prevent unauthorised users from accessing your internet connection. Changing your WiFi password regularly improves network security and ensures that only trusted devices can connect. You can easily update the password using your smartphone without needing a computer, provided your phone is already connected to the Huawei Pocket WiFi.
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Connect Your Phone to the Huawei Pocket WiFi
Start by connecting your smartphone to the Huawei Pocket WiFi using the current WiFi password.
Ensure that your phone has a stable connection before accessing the device settings.
- Turn on the Pocket WiFi
- Connect your phone to the WiFi network
- Confirm the connection is active
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Open the Huawei Router Management Page
Launch your phone’s web browser and enter the Huawei Pocket WiFi management address in the address bar.
The address is usually printed on the device label or inside the battery compartment.
Log in using the administrator username and password.
- Open your web browser
- Enter the router management address
- Log in to the administrator account
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Go to the WiFi Settings
After logging in, navigate to the WiFi Settings, WLAN Settings, or Wireless Settings section.
Locate the field that displays the current WiFi password.
- Open WiFi settings
- Locate the wireless password field
- Prepare to edit the password
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Enter a New WiFi Password
Replace the existing password with a new, strong password.
Choose a password that combines uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters to improve security.
Save the changes once you have entered the new password.
- Enter a strong new password
- Save the updated settings
- Wait for the router to apply the changes
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Reconnect Your Devices
Once the password has been changed, the Pocket WiFi will disconnect all connected devices.
Reconnect your phone and any other devices using the new WiFi password.
Confirm that the internet connection is working normally.
- Reconnect using the new password
- Test the internet connection
- Update saved WiFi passwords on your devices
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