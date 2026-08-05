How to Change My Number on Capfin

Knowing how to change your number on Capfin is important if you have changed your mobile number or no longer have access to the number linked to your Capfin account. Keeping your contact details up to date ensures you continue receiving important notifications, one-time passwords (OTPs), payment reminders, and account updates. Updating your mobile number also helps protect your account and prevents delays when accessing Capfin services.
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Log In to Your Capfin Online Profile
Begin by signing in to your Capfin online account using your existing login details.
If you can still access your account, check whether your personal information or contact details can be updated from your profile.
- Log in to your Capfin account
- Open your account profile
- Review your contact information
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Contact Capfin Customer Support
If you cannot update your mobile number online, contact Capfin’s customer support team and request that your phone number be changed.
You will be asked to verify your identity before any changes can be made to your account.
- Contact Capfin customer support
- Request a mobile number update
- Verify your identity
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Provide the Required Information
Be prepared to provide your South African ID number, account details, old phone number, and your new phone number.
Capfin may request additional information to confirm that you are the account holder.
- Provide your ID number
- Confirm your account details
- Give your new mobile number
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Confirm the Number Change
Once your request has been processed, ask the consultant to confirm that your new phone number has been successfully updated.
You may receive a confirmation SMS or email once the change has been completed.
- Confirm the update
- Check for a confirmation message
- Verify your new contact details
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Test Your Updated Contact Information
After your number has been changed, sign in to your Capfin account again or perform an action that requires an OTP.
Confirm that all future messages and verification codes are sent to your new mobile number.
- Log in to your account
- Test OTP delivery
- Ensure notifications reach your new number
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