How to Change My Number on Capfin

Knowing how to change your number on Capfin is important if you have changed your mobile number or no longer have access to the number linked to your Capfin account. Keeping your contact details up to date ensures you continue receiving important notifications, one-time passwords (OTPs), payment reminders, and account updates. Updating your mobile number also helps protect your account and prevents delays when accessing Capfin services.

Begin by signing in to your Capfin online account using your existing login details.

If you can still access your account, check whether your personal information or contact details can be updated from your profile.

Log in to your Capfin account

Open your account profile

Review your contact information

Contact Capfin Customer Support

If you cannot update your mobile number online, contact Capfin’s customer support team and request that your phone number be changed.

You will be asked to verify your identity before any changes can be made to your account.

Contact Capfin customer support

Request a mobile number update

Verify your identity

Provide the Required Information

Be prepared to provide your South African ID number, account details, old phone number, and your new phone number.

Capfin may request additional information to confirm that you are the account holder.

Provide your ID number

Confirm your account details

Give your new mobile number

Confirm the Number Change

Once your request has been processed, ask the consultant to confirm that your new phone number has been successfully updated.

You may receive a confirmation SMS or email once the change has been completed.

Confirm the update

Check for a confirmation message

Verify your new contact details

Test Your Updated Contact Information

After your number has been changed, sign in to your Capfin account again or perform an action that requires an OTP.

Confirm that all future messages and verification codes are sent to your new mobile number.

Log in to your account

Test OTP delivery

Ensure notifications reach your new number

Also Read: How to Change Gears