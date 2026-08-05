Boy dies after alleged self-inflicted stab wound in Nairobi

A 14-year-old boy died after allegedly stabbing himself following a disagreement with his mother at their home in Dandora, Nairobi.

According to police, the incident was reported on Tuesday night at Dandora Police Station by the boy’s mother.

She was heartbroken.

Preliminary investigations indicate that on Monday at about 10.40pm, the teenager reportedly quarrelled with his mother after refusing to eat supper.

Police said the mother disciplined the boy, after which he went to his bedroom. A short while later, she discovered that he had allegedly stabbed himself in the stomach, sustaining a severe injury.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital before being referred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited both the hospital and the family’s home, where crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene.

The body was moved to the Mama Lucy Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police said investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

Meanwhile, police in Machakos County have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was found floating in the River Tana.

The body was discovered on Tuesday at Tumu Tumu area in Ndithini Sub-County.

Police visited the scene and confirmed that the body belonged to an unidentified African male adult believed to be about 45 years old.

Police said the body was found floating in the river with the tongue protruding from the mouth but had no visible external injuries.

Crime scene officers processed and documented the scene before the body was retrieved from the river.

The remains were taken to Murang’a Level V Hospital mortuary, where they are awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.