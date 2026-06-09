Former MP Arrested over alleged Sh56 million land fraud

Former Tigania East Member of Parliament Josphat Gichuge Mwirabua, popularly known as Kabeabea, has been arrested in connection with an alleged land fraud scheme that investigators say cost unsuspecting buyers more than Sh56 million.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives from the Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) apprehended the former legislator, who also served as Chairman of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), following investigations into multiple complaints of fraudulent land transactions.

The first case dates back to 2016, when a complainant and several other investors reportedly purchased 50-by-100-foot plots from Diamond Property Merchants (DPM) Ltd. Each buyer entered into separate sale agreements with the company and made payments directly into its bank accounts.

Investigators established that the investors collectively deposited approximately Sh16.48 million into accounts linked to the suspect. However, the buyers later discovered that the land in Kajiado on which the plots were purportedly located had been transferred to other individuals without their knowledge. The land was also subdivided without their consent, prompting the victims to report the matter to authorities.

Following investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved charges of obtaining money by false pretences against the suspect.

In a separate case, complainants alleged that Mwirabua, acting as a director of Diamond Property Merchants Ltd, advertised parcels of land in Kajiado that were to be developed with greenhouses. The company’s offices were located along Kimathi Street in Nairobi.

The complainants are said to have paid a combined total of Sh40.14 million for the project. However, investigators found that the promised title deeds were never transferred to the buyers and the greenhouses were never installed.

The DPP subsequently approved charges in the matter. When summoned to appear before the court, the suspect allegedly failed to honour the summons, leading the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kajiado to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives executed the warrant and arrested the former MP on Tuesday.

“He is currently in custody undergoing processing and is expected to be arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts before being escorted to the Kajiado Law Courts, where a warrant for his arrest remains in force,” the DCI said.