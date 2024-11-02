Man Fatally Stabs Girlfriend in Love Triangle Saga in Kahawa West

A man is on the run after he fatally stabbed his girlfriend in a domestic fight in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

Police in Kasarani, Nairobi County, have launched a manhunt for the suspect accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before fleeing the scene over love triangle claims.

The incident happened November 1 at a residential apartment.

George Mutegi was identified as a person of interest after the lifeless body of his lover, Lilian Achieng’ Aluko, was discovered by police at his three-bedroom apartment in Kahawa West, with multiple stab wounds.

Detectives recovered a kitchen knife at the crime scene believed to be the murder weapon.

The accused is a son of a landlord where he and deceased lived.

Neighbors said Mutegi accused the woman of playing him which she denied.

This degenerated to a fight that turned fatal. This was after the man picked up a knife and stabbed her several times killing her. The body was moved to mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Cases of murder have been on the rise in the past three months. Police say more than 300 murder cases have been reported and more than 100 are women.

Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat said the incidents on women happened in September, October and November of 2024. He termed the trend as troubling and called for action to address the same. “This troubling trend highlights the urgent need for focused action and collaboration to tackle the widespread problem of gender-based violence in society,” he said.